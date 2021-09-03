Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,570 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

NYSE MSI opened at $246.03 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.81 and a 1-year high of $246.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.52 and a 200-day moving average of $204.71. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.