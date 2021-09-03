Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 62,455 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,455 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of Tenable worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 14.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $3,230,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $321,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,414 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,072 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

TENB opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -176.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

