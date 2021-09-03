Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,257 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,664 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,600 shares of company stock worth $8,430,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $143.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.07. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $187.93.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

