Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 36,009 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 187.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,009 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 27.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $103.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

