Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,543 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $10,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $73.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average of $77.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

