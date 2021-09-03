Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,581 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MetLife were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after buying an additional 1,052,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after buying an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,945,000 after buying an additional 301,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after buying an additional 2,276,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,249,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,088,000 after buying an additional 438,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. raised their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

NYSE:MET opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

