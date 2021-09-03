Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equifax were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Equifax by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,253,000 after buying an additional 30,295 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.42.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $277.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $278.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. Equifax’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

