Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ventas were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 68,909 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 116.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 141.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. Ventas’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

