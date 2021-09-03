Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,743,000 after buying an additional 27,492 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 22,765 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF opened at $122.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

