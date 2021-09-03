Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,546 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 212,806 shares during the period. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,700 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

