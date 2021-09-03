Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.34 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in STERIS were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 973.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60,221 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in STERIS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 21.0% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE STE opened at $218.07 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $155.99 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.06 and a 200-day moving average of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

