Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,961 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $168.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.78 and its 200-day moving average is $149.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $19,376,106.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,492 shares of company stock worth $48,701,969 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

