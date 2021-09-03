Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.10 Million Position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,784 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.49% of U.S. Concrete worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter valued at $74,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 21.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 40.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

USCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. CJS Securities cut U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $36,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $36,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,601 shares of company stock valued at $117,283 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Concrete stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.46 and a beta of 1.36.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

