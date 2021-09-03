Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,733 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,344,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 24.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,597,000 after purchasing an additional 257,260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,406,000 after purchasing an additional 95,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 50.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,451 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,834 shares of company stock valued at $71,949,528 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $272.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.13. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $296.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

