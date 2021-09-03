Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158,317 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PPL were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in PPL by 44.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in PPL in the second quarter worth $43,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

NYSE PPL opened at $30.42 on Friday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $30.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

