Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 114,348 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,348 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amcor were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amcor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Amcor by 36.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 501,480 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 51.8% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 117,826 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Amcor by 8.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Amcor by 164.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,196,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.