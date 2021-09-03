Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 27,449 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,449 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hess were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Hess by 149.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Hess by 616.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 38.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.98 and a beta of 2.22. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,338.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.