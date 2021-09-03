Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 28,061 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,061 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in General Mills were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $57.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.13. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

