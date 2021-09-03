Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $5.72 Million Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 497,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.20% of Desktop Metal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DM. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $3,282,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 197.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 83,774 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Exor Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at about $3,653,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at about $879,000. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DM opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.29. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

