Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,689 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Match Group were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Match Group by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Match Group by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

MTCH opened at $147.11 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

