Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) traded down 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.99. 3,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 323,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 151,884 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 758,240 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 132,739 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

