Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,643 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,818 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Teekay worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Teekay by 461.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 37,674 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay by 89.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Teekay in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

TK stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $327.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.32. Teekay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

