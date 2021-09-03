Tellor Price Tops $60.54 on Top Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Tellor has a market capitalization of $116.73 million and approximately $40.51 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $60.54 or 0.00120418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,004,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,928,131 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

