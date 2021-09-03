TEMCO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $761,911.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $18.31 million and approximately $761,911.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TEMCO

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

