Tendies (TEND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $65,950.00

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Tendies has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $713,662.89 and approximately $65,950.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tendies Profile

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,712 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,712 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

