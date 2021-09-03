TENT (TENT) Price Down 12% This Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. TENT has a total market cap of $715,836.04 and approximately $118,584.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00311933 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.02 or 0.00170624 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.97 or 0.00204261 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002458 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002264 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,447,640 coins and its circulating supply is 38,370,548 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

