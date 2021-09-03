Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,353,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230,450 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.80% of Terex worth $159,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Terex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 20.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Terex by 7.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Terex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.01. 19,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,898. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.66. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

