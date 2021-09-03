Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 5.0% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,463.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,460.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,317.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

