Terracoin Hits Market Capitalization of $682,160.50 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $682,160.50 and approximately $223.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,913.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $708.38 or 0.01419229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.40 or 0.00728076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.09 or 0.00352796 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00035481 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002887 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

