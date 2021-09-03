TerraKRW (KRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.80 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $37.80 million and $18,151.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00064393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00131509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.74 or 0.00155091 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.02 or 0.07813495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,736.83 or 0.99931949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.25 or 0.00815910 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 44,098,440,145 coins and its circulating supply is 44,097,711,037 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

