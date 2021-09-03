Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires 36,019 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,019 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned 0.11% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $68,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $78,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 657,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,817. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.96%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

