Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires 4,104 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.88.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.