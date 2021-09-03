Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires 73,618 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,618 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $69,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.43. The stock had a trading volume of 796,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,350. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $82.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

