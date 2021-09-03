Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires 9,454 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 167,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,172. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 102.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

