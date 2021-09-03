Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys 3,439 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,720. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.73 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

