Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.85. 5,274,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,854,926. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

