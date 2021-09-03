Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in The Home Depot by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 88,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 66,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.34. 2,773,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,431. The company has a market capitalization of $348.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

