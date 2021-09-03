Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.96. 18,171,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,265,723. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.38.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

