Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned 0.11% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 1,696,241 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,070,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,539,000 after buying an additional 161,100 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCSL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. 657,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,817. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. The company had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OCSL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

