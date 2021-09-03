Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

IWF traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.68. 1,019,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,694. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.79 and its 200 day moving average is $261.77. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $292.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

