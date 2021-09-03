Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $7.33 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,520 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.9% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,583 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 68.6% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $778,000. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 36.7% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 68,620 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $462.55. 1,295,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,942. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $463.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.35.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

