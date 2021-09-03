Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $7.52 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.9% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 216,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after buying an additional 31,053 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 320,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 98,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 695.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,936,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.06. The stock has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

