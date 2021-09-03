Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $163.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,567. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

