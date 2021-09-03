Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Purchases 3,739 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after acquiring an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after acquiring an additional 582,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after acquiring an additional 208,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $163.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,567. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $164.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.36 and a 200-day moving average of $156.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

