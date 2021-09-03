Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Purchases 592 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $2,265,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,430. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

