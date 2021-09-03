Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,184,000 after purchasing an additional 86,914 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $458,000. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.2% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 412,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 32,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,620,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

