Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $455.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $441.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

