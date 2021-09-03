Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 5,556 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,384. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.94 and a fifty-two week high of $109.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.63.

