Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 743 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after acquiring an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $72,111,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after acquiring an additional 185,374 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,559,000 after buying an additional 181,534 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,694. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $292.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

