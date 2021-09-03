Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned about 0.80% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $11,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVOO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,355,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVOO traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $186.63. The company had a trading volume of 32,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,209. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.40. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $119.28 and a 12-month high of $187.95.

